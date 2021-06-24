Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

GOSS stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.