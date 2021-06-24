GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPX. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

GPX stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $252.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in GP Strategies by 11.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

