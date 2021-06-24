Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 5,513,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $92,113,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,248.7% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,707,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,457 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

SJR stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

