Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth $784,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1,756.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.60. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

