Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quanex Building Products worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 66,331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $831.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

