Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $506,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after buying an additional 306,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after buying an additional 170,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.56.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $159.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

