Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Linde by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $284.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.49. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $204.02 and a 52 week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

