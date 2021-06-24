Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.81. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE GWB traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,343. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

