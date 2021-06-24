Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 20,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 49,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,761,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

