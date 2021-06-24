Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $33.62 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 51,490 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.37. 49,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.