Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $43.82 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $43,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.07. 64,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.52. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

