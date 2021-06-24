Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $70.21 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,299 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $70,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $240.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,847. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.