Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 95,538 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 973,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,538 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $51,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 230,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,052,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

