Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,426 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $36,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

