Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -350.08 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Guidewire Software by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.