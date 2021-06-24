GXChain (GXC) Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $34.40 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000134 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,344,161 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

