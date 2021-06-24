H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FUL opened at $65.66 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $424,668.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

