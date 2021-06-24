H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.46 and last traded at $62.99. 3,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 419,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,785,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

