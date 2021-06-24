Harbour Energy’s (HBR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy to a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

LON HBR opened at GBX 20.11 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.00. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.39.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

