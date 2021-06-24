HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.03

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.03 and last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 2892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.52.

HCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $824.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.99.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $13,448,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $7,859,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $6,538,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in HCI Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $4,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

