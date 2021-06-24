HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Martin Currie Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207,109 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 3.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $98,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 546,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 268,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 149,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.5% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.13. 4,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,358. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.21. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.