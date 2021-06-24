Head to Head Analysis: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) & D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D.R. Horton has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Landsea Homes and D.R. Horton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.51 -$2.10 million N/A N/A D.R. Horton $20.31 billion 1.59 $2.37 billion $6.16 14.56

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and D.R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% D.R. Horton 13.16% 25.71% 16.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of D.R. Horton shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of D.R. Horton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and D.R. Horton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 D.R. Horton 0 3 18 0 2.86

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.31%. D.R. Horton has a consensus price target of $93.62, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than D.R. Horton.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Landsea Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company constructs and owns multi-family rental properties; owns residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates oil and gas assets. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

