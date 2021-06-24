Head to Head Review: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) vs. MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MedX and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedX N/A N/A N/A Farfetch -150.27% -1,281.44% -76.79%

This table compares MedX and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farfetch $1.67 billion 10.52 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -5.10

MedX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MedX and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 0 2 10 0 2.83

Farfetch has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than MedX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MedX has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farfetch beats MedX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedX Company Profile

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

