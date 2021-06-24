Head to Head Survey: Karooooo (KARO) versus The Competition

Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Karooooo to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Karooooo alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Karooooo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 7 0 3.00 Karooooo Competitors 2163 11367 21251 607 2.57

Karooooo currently has a consensus price target of $47.08, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.13%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo N/A N/A N/A Karooooo Competitors -39.94% -60.41% -3.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karooooo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $139.59 million N/A 35.28 Karooooo Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 54.28

Karooooo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Karooooo. Karooooo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Karooooo beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.