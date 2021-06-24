Head to Head Survey: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) vs. Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 37.47% 13.70% 1.85% Howard Bancorp -14.65% 6.91% 0.79%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Premier Financial and Howard Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Howard Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Premier Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Howard Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial and Howard Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.48 $63.08 million $2.76 10.77 Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 3.19 -$16.99 million $0.88 19.05

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Howard Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and online banking services, which include mobile banking, People Pay, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates through 75 banking center offices and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides merchant card, overnight sweep, check positive pay, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 15 full service branches, as well as eight commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

