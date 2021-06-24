Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $154.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.97. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

