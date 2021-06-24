Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 488.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 505,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 419,946 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 215.8% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 188,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 129,085 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 205.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000.

NASDAQ TWCT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

