Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,498 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,500,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,300,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,867,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,184,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,808,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUXAU opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

