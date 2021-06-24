Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.22 Million in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 424,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAIIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIIU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

