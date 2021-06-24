Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.47 Million in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 445,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $107,000.

Prospector Capital stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

