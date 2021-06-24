Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 11,800 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Employers were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Employers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Employers by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.