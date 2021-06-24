Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,001 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $271.37 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $184.34 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

