Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.27 on Monday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.