Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

HEINY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Heineken has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26. Heineken has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.