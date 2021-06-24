HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.21 ($104.96).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €76.40 ($89.88) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 33.66. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52-week high of €85.48 ($100.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

