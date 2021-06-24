Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.96. 13,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,371,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,379 shares of company stock valued at $41,120. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,058,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 1,839,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after buying an additional 139,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.