Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 332 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $214.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $257.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

