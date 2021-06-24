Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $39,000 Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,172.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.