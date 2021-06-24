Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2,188.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

