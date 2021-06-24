HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.15. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 463 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

