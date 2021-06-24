Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $64.24 million and $843,257.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00054456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00606558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 407,754,895,188 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

