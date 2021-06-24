Holowesko Partners Ltd. Invests $12.43 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 343,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,427,000. Pfizer accounts for about 3.3% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.10. 181,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,052,848. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.