Horizon Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.76 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $338,448.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00100394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00162868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,651.36 or 1.00054088 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.