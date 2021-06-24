Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $271.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 453,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

