Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post sales of $378.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.00 million and the lowest is $357.90 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $211.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $80.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

