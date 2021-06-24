Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.63 Million

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post sales of $378.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.00 million and the lowest is $357.90 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $211.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $80.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.