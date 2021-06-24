Howard Wilson Sells 6,830 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $308,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $933,279.60.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

