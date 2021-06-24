Howdoo Hits 1-Day Volume of $467,974.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $467,974.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.00618664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 459,228,302 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

