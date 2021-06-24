HS Management Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,617 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,742 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 5.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $169,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.69. The company had a trading volume of 250,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,650. The stock has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

