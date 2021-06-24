Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.35. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 31,628 shares.

HNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.1256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

