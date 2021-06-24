Humanscape Price Down 47.8% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and approximately $4,342.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00607573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00077594 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.